 

101st birthday parade entertains an entertaining man

  • Tod Sloan watches as friends and family gather after a parade for his 101st birthday Wednesday outside his Lake Zurich home.

      Tod Sloan watches as friends and family gather after a parade for his 101st birthday Wednesday outside his Lake Zurich home. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Tod Sloan waves to cars from his Lake Zurich yard Wednesday during a parade celebrating his 101st birthday.

      Tod Sloan waves to cars from his Lake Zurich yard Wednesday during a parade celebrating his 101st birthday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Tod Sloan talks with friends in his Lake Zurich yard as his son Walt and daughter-in-law Esther listen Wednesday during a celebration for his 101st birthday.

      Tod Sloan talks with friends in his Lake Zurich yard as his son Walt and daughter-in-law Esther listen Wednesday during a celebration for his 101st birthday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Tod Sloan stands in his Lake Zurich yard after a parade celebrating his 101st birthday Wednesday.

      Tod Sloan stands in his Lake Zurich yard after a parade celebrating his 101st birthday Wednesday. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 6/17/2020 5:05 PM

After being treated to a parade for his 101st birthday Wednesday outside his Lake Zurich home, Tod Sloan said he was ready for more.

"I think I'm good for another few orbits around the sun," he said as he laughed with family and friends.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sloan is a World War II veteran, having served as a flight instructor in the Army Air Force and was a pilot and second lieutenant when he was discharged in 1945. Once as a flight instructor, he was forced to fly low over a country road and under power lines when his airplane didn't respond to throttle commands, his son Walt Sloan said.

After his time in the service, Tod Sloan worked for Illinois Bell Telephone and was one of two technicians to witness the first installation of a car phone in 1946. He was responsible for doing service on the only cellular phone tower in Chicago at that time. He was also aboard a boat, several miles from Chicago on Lake Michigan, doing range testing of the new technology for use over water when the boat's motor died. He used the mobile telephone to call for help, becoming perhaps the first person to use a mobile phone to call for maritime rescue.

Sloan retired in 1983 from WGN-TV in Chicago as supervisor of transmitters, where he was responsible for keeping the WGN-TV and radio transmitters up and running. On his last day of work, WGN meteorologist Tom Skilling helped him carry things to his car.

"You're my hero, dad," Walt Sloan said as his father entertained well-wishers with tales of his long life.

"It's been an interesting life," the birthday boy said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 