State reports 72 more COVID-19 deaths; theaters, Republicans seek gatherings of 50+

State health officials reported 72 additional deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday as well as another 623 infections from the disease.

The slight uptick is common following weekends when autopsies don't occur and testing is also reduced. Despite the small growth in both cases and deaths, the state remains on target to move to another less restrictive phase in 10 days.

The state's death toll is now 6,398 and the number of Illinois residents infected to 133,639 since the outbreak began.

While only 3.3% of the 18,729 tests returned Tuesday were positive for infection, the state is averaging 3% new cases from testing batches each day over the past week. That's down from the state's seven-day rolling average infection rate of 11.3% a month ago.

In 10 days, Illinois is slated to move to a new phase of the state's reopening plan that will allow more businesses to reopen and loosen restrictions on ones that have already resumed operations.

As part of the next phase set to begin June 26, child care facilities, health clubs and theaters can reopen, with capacity limitations. Bars and restaurants can begin offering indoor service again with limits on table spacing and occupancy.

Chris Johnson, president of the Illinois chapter of the National Association of Theatre Owners, is hopeful discussions he and other operators have had with the state will result in flexibility with the current plan to allow a maximum of 50 people inside venues.

"We are confident that we will be able to open June 26 with acceptable protocols," Johnson said. "We've had three conversations and believe they are incorporating our feedback in those guidelines."

Johnson said while movie theaters will have limited new releases to choose from when they reopen, moviegoers could expect to see "massive throwback" blockbusters as well.

"The conundrum is the release schedule," he said. "July 10 is the first time we'll get new movies."

Live theater would also be affected in the new phase, but lack of rehearsals and sets makes an immediate restart of operations unlikely.

"We're all in kind of a wait-and-see mode," said Amy Lynn, executive director of the Illinois Theatre Association. "We don't know what to do at this point."

That's largely because none of the specific guidelines have been released by the state yet. Businesses ran into difficulties last month when the state issued eleventh hour guidelines for moving into Phase 3 of reopening.

Other organizations aren't waiting for clarification and are seeking legal remedy. The Illinois Republican Party sued Pritzker Monday, arguing that limiting the size of gatherings infringed on the GOP's First Amendment rights to assemble freely.

"Some groups are allowed to skirt the rules or get a carve-out, while everybody else is left out," said Liberty Justice Center attorney Daniel Suhr, who is representing the state party and several local GOP affiliates. "We shouldn't have to live in fear that if we hold an event the governor is going to make a game-day choice to send in the cops."

The lawsuit argues that since the governor allowed churches to hold services in excess of 50 people, political parties should be allowed to do so, too. Pritzker also allowed conservative groups to stage large-scale rallies calling for the state to be reopened at the height of the state's outbreak without anyone being arrested.

Republicans criticized Pritzker's appearance at civil rights protests that flouted the current limit on gatherings of 10 people or fewer.

"This is about scoring political points and criticizing civil rights protests supporting the Black Lives Matter movement," said Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh. "The courts have repeatedly upheld the governor's executive orders as based on public health guidance. And as the Republicans who attended protests against the public health guidance are well aware, the state has never prevented people from exercising their First Amendment rights."

The Illinois GOP's federal lawsuit seeks an immediate injunction against the governor's executive order that allows them to hold "rallies" and "town halls" of any size.

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said he believes these events can be held safely.

"If we follow the proper safety measures with (personal protective equipment) and social distancing, our people will be in no greater threat than going to places that are already open," he said.