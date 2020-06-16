State reports 72 more COVID-19 deaths, another 623 infections

State health officials reported 72 additional deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday as well as another 623 infections from the disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 6,398 and the number of Illinois residents infected to 133,639 since the outbreak began.

While only 3.3% of the 18,729 tests returned Tuesday were positive for infection, the state is averaging 3% new cases from testing batches each day over the past week. That's down from the state's seven-day rolling average infection rate of 11.3% a month ago.