Charges dropped against woman over duplicate wire transfer for COVID relief

DeKalb County prosecutors have dismissed charges against Wayne woman that alleged she refused to return a mistaken, duplicate wire transfer of more than $100,000.

Colleen Odegaard's defense attorney said she had no intent to steal and characterized the situation a misunderstanding between two banks handling funds in a Payroll Protection Program loan through the Small Business Administration for COVID-19 relief.

"This wasn't a crime," attorney Paul Morchesi said. "It's a function of a big bank not working as fast as a small bank desired. I'm happy that this episode has concluded."

Odegaard, 48, of the 5N700 block of Rochefort Lane, was arrested May 22 on a felony charge of misappropriation of financial institution property and theft over $100,000 and less than $500,000.

At her initial court appearance in DeKalb on June 10, prosecutors dropped all charges against her, and Judge Robin Stuckert issued an order to seal Odegaard's case file. Morchesi said he's seeking to have her arrest expunged.

According to Morchesi, the situation arose after Odegaard applied for relief through JP Morgan/Chase bank. Chase was unable to complete Odegaard's PPP loan application in a "timely" manner, so she turned to Waterman State Bank in DeKalb County to process her application, which was approved.

On May 6, according to Morchesi, Waterman State Bank made a wire transfer of the PPP loan to Odegaard's business account at Chase.

The next day, Waterman State Bank made a second, duplicate wire transfer to Odegaard's Chase business account, Morchesi said.

On May 13, a Waterman State Bank officer called Odegaard on her cellphone to inform her of the situation, and the next day, Odegaard contacted Chase to authorize Chase to return the second, duplicate transfer to Waterman State Bank, Morchesi said.

On May 15, Odegaard called back to Waterman State Bank and emailed them the Chase authorization and other information to have the wire transfer returned.

Odegaard thought everything was fine until May 22, when police arrested her at her home in front of her children on the felony charges, Morchesi said. The money was returned May 27 after Morchesi worked with bank officials for two days.

Morchesi declined to say if Waterman Bank officials jumped the gun in having charges filed. "Circumstances made them anxious," he said, noting some returns of wire transfers can take two to three weeks for some banks. "(Prosecutors have) been made aware that Waterman State Bank was made whole."

Waterman State Bank President Steve Feith said in an email that "Due to privacy and other concerns, the bank does not comment on its customer relationships."

Messages left with the DeKalb County state's attorney's office and Waterman police on Tuesday were not immediately returned.