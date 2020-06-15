Fox Valley police reports
Updated 6/15/2020 3:49 PM
Batavia
• Credit cards, a driver's license and a Social Security card were reported stolen at 9:05 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Davis Road.
• A $25 wallet and credit cards were reported stolen at 10:29 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Maves Drive.
• A men's wallet, $100 and credit cards were reported stolen at 3:32 p.m. Saturday from the 100 block of South Raddant Road.
Kane County
• Someone stole several sections of wooden split-rail fence from the 100 block of Sunset Drive near Carpentersville between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., an estimated loss of $500,
