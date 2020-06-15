Drive-through visitation planned for Wheaton North student killed in crash

Friends and family of one of two Wheaton North High School students who died after a car crash last Friday will pay their respects with a drive-through visitation.

The procession for Jorge Acosta-Flores, 17, will begin 2 p.m. Tuesday through the Brust Funeral Home parking lot in Carol Stream. The funeral home asks that mourners remain in their cars for the duration of the drive-through viewing until 6 p.m. due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Acosta-Flores was an incoming senior at Wheaton North and a member of the varsity wrestling team.

"He was eager to begin his senior year," school Principal Matt Biscan wrote in a letter to families. "He was a charismatic young man who put a smile on the face of anyone he met."

Mourners have put up a roadside memorial for Acosta-Flores and David Aguilar, a North classmate and soccer player who also died after the crash on west North Avenue, just west of Bennet Drive in Carol Stream.

"See you on the other side," one mourner wrote on a soccer ball left at a makeshift memorial filled with candles, photos and crosses.

Police said the crash occurred about 6:25 a.m. Friday when the Infiniti G37X the teens were in struck a Freightliner box truck. A Carol Stream police officer witnessed the crash, extinguished a fire in the car and tried to render aid, but firefighters had to free the teens from the car.

Deputy Police Chief John Jungers said Monday investigators were in the process of reconstructing the crash and finding additional witnesses to interview, but they can't yet say definitely what caused the collision.

Aguilar was the front passenger and Acosta-Flores was the driver, according to Jungers.