 

Drive-through visitation planned for Wheaton North student killed in crash

  • A memorial Monday rests at the site of a fatal crash on North Avenue, just west of Bennet Drive in Carol Stream, that claimed the lives of two Wheaton North High School students last Friday morning.

      A memorial Monday rests at the site of a fatal crash on North Avenue, just west of Bennet Drive in Carol Stream, that claimed the lives of two Wheaton North High School students last Friday morning. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Wheaton North High School classmates Jorge Acosta-Flores and David Aguilar died after the crash last Friday morning on North Avenue, just west of Bennet Drive in Carol Stream. Aguilar was a soccer player at North.

      Wheaton North High School classmates Jorge Acosta-Flores and David Aguilar died after the crash last Friday morning on North Avenue, just west of Bennet Drive in Carol Stream. Aguilar was a soccer player at North. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Mourners left behind photos at a makeshift memorial for Wheaton North High School classmates Jorge Acosta-Flores and David Aguilar.

      Mourners left behind photos at a makeshift memorial for Wheaton North High School classmates Jorge Acosta-Flores and David Aguilar. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Carol Stream police are investigating what caused the crash that claimed the lives of two Wheaton North High School students last Friday.

      Carol Stream police are investigating what caused the crash that claimed the lives of two Wheaton North High School students last Friday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • A memorial Monday rests at the site of a fatal crash on North Avenue, just west of Bennet Drive in Carol Stream, that claimed the lives of two Wheaton North High School students last Friday morning.

      A memorial Monday rests at the site of a fatal crash on North Avenue, just west of Bennet Drive in Carol Stream, that claimed the lives of two Wheaton North High School students last Friday morning. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 6/15/2020 4:13 PM

Friends and family of one of two Wheaton North High School students who died after a car crash last Friday will pay their respects with a drive-through visitation.

The procession for Jorge Acosta-Flores, 17, will begin 2 p.m. Tuesday through the Brust Funeral Home parking lot in Carol Stream. The funeral home asks that mourners remain in their cars for the duration of the drive-through viewing until 6 p.m. due to COVID-19 restrictions.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Acosta-Flores was an incoming senior at Wheaton North and a member of the varsity wrestling team.

"He was eager to begin his senior year," school Principal Matt Biscan wrote in a letter to families. "He was a charismatic young man who put a smile on the face of anyone he met."

Mourners have put up a roadside memorial for Acosta-Flores and David Aguilar, a North classmate and soccer player who also died after the crash on west North Avenue, just west of Bennet Drive in Carol Stream.

"See you on the other side," one mourner wrote on a soccer ball left at a makeshift memorial filled with candles, photos and crosses.

Police said the crash occurred about 6:25 a.m. Friday when the Infiniti G37X the teens were in struck a Freightliner box truck. A Carol Stream police officer witnessed the crash, extinguished a fire in the car and tried to render aid, but firefighters had to free the teens from the car.

Deputy Police Chief John Jungers said Monday investigators were in the process of reconstructing the crash and finding additional witnesses to interview, but they can't yet say definitely what caused the collision.

Aguilar was the front passenger and Acosta-Flores was the driver, according to Jungers.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Two Wheaton North students killed in car crash
Related Article
Two Wheaton North students killed in car crash
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 