Cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease with 473 reported Monday

Wayne Taylor hands over his COVID-19 testing kit to an Illinois National Guard soldier at a Waukegan testing facility. Associated Press

The number of cases of COVID-19 rose by 473 Monday, continuing a downward trend, while deaths increased by 19, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

That's the lowest since March 30, when 461 daily cases were reported, and below the 14-day average of 842.

The state's total infections stand at 133,016, and fatalities from the respiratory disease to 6,326.

Testing results showed a positivity rate of 3%, based on the seven-day average.

The news came as the University of Illinois at Chicago announced it will be testing a vaccine for COVID-19 starting July 9.

UIC scientists will enroll 1,000 individuals in the clinical trial at first but hope to expand to up 30,000.

Researchers will screen participants to ensure that 40% or more are 65 years or older, lead investigator Richard Novak said.

The vaccine was developed by biotech company Moderna Inc. of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the state's recovery rate increased from 92% last week to 93%.

Elmhurst Hospital physician Phillip Cozzi, a pulmonary medicine specialist, said "it's not a cause for celebration but a suggestion that, perhaps, we are starting to turn in the right direction."

The trend of improvement is caused by multiple factors, Cozzi said.

"You could potentially be testing a greater number of patients who are less ill and have less likelihood of dying.

"But also, I believe hospitals and medical systems have made significant improvements in the supportive care as well as disease-specific management of COVID-19."

Some examples include being proactive by offering medication to prevent blood clots traveling from the legs to the lungs to patients at heightened risk, Cozzi explained. COVID-19 has been linked with causing blood clots.

Lying some patients on their stomachs while either on of off a ventilator has also helped recovery, he said.

The IDPH also updated probable cases of the disease totaling 861 and listed probable deaths at 181 people.