Barrington 220 opening bond sale to local investors

Barrington Community Unit School District 220 will issue approximately $43.7 million in tax-exempt bonds to fund projects approved by voters in March as part of a $147 million referendum, and local investors have an opportunity to purchase them on Tuesday, June 23.

"We are excited to give the Barrington 220 community the opportunity to invest in our district," Superintendent Brian Harris said in an announcement of the upcoming bond sale. "The bonds will start the first phase of projects, which will enhance the tools and safety measures to better serve our students, teachers and staff for the future."

Issued through the Illinois Finance Authority, the bond proceeds will be used for projects such as renovating instructional spaces, restrooms and food service areas; installing school safety and security improvements; replacing roofs and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; and constructing additions to eliminate mobile classrooms.

Barrington 220's bonds carry a "AAA" rating by S&P Global, will have maturities from 2021 to 2039, and will be sold in increments of $5,000.

Multiple firms are serving as underwriters for the offering and will have access to the bonds. Individuals who are interested in purchasing bonds can contact a financial advisor at Baird, (847) 551-8151 or (847) 501-2000; Mesirow Financial, (312) 595-4261; Piper Sandler & Co, (800) 552-0614; Raymond James, (847) 610-5077; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, (800) 659-2168; or UBS Financial Services Inc. (847) 277-2124.