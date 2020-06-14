Woman rescued after boat capsizes near McHenry dam

A woman whose boat capsized and was clinging to a tree in near the Stratton Lock and Dam in McHenry was rescued from the Fox River without injury Saturday night, McHenry Township Fire Protection District officials said.

District firefighters responded to the dam at about 8:30 p.m. after a caller reported that a boat had flipped over and a woman was in the water.

Crews arriving found the woman holding on to a downed tree in the middle of the river, just south of the dam.

Firefighters working with the McHenry County Sheriff's Marine Unit rescued the woman about 25 minutes after the first unit arrived on the scene.

She was evaluated, treated and released on the scene by paramedics, officials said.