Northwest Council of Mayors seeking feedback on transportation projects
Updated 6/14/2020 5:35 PM
The Northwest Council of Mayors, with assistance from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning, is seeking public input on a proposed new five-year infrastructure program.
Suggested projects covered under the Surface Transportation Program, which spans federal fiscal years 2021 through 2025, include maintenance, modernization and expansion of the region's highways, bikeways, pedestrian and transit systems. Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village and Schaumburg are among the communities in the region seeking improvements.
The conference will accept comment from residents and stakeholders through July 2. Submit comments to Kendra Johnson at KJohnson@nwmc-cog.org. The draft program of projects is at https://bit.ly/37pMG0l.
