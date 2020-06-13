Former Schaumburg police chief remembered for cooperative approach

Kenneth Alley, who worked 25 years for the Schaumburg police department and served as its chief from 1987 until he retired in 1994, died Thursday in Tennessee at the age of 77.

Alley was known for the innovative programs he brought to the village, working with federal agencies such as the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration and chairing the Northwest Police Academy, helping train officers and commanders.

"One of Chief Alley's greatest strengths was his strong belief in participation and cooperation with outside agencies such as the DEA, the Multi-Agency Task Force and the FBI to name a few," said George Dunham, a Schaumburg village trustee who had known Alley since he began attending village meetings in the late 1970s.

"Under his leadership, Schaumburg became an active and successful participant in numerous wide-ranging enforcement operations over many years."

Jack Sullivan, a retired deputy clerk for the Cook County circuit court, said Alley was part of the administration that brought certification to the department.

"It was CALEA (Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement) which improves law enforcement services," Sullivan said. "It takes a lot of work to get that certification and Ken was part of that group."

Sullivan met Alley in the 1970s when Alley was a patrol officer.

"He made sergeant not long after that," Sullivan said. "He was a good policeman and a good man. I'll remember his laugh. He was a pretty easygoing fellow. He always had a little joke or something."

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly got to know Alley from his days as a trustee and saw the same qualities.

"He was always extremely professional," Dailly said. " He knew the policing business very well.

"He was very friendly. He was a likable guy and people liked him for that. It was always 'Hi, how are you?' and he had a big smile for everyone."

Ken Alley Safety Park on Springinsguth Road, where children can learn about sidewalk, bicycle and fire safety, was named after him by the Schaumburg Park District.

Dunham said in his many meetings and conversations with Alley "no subject was off-limits, and I was able to reach him easily every time I had a question.

"Over the years, his personal encouragement to me as an elected official was very much appreciated. Ken was approachable, cared deeply for those under him and for his family. I will always have great respect for him as a friend and colleague."