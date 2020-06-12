 

Giveaway at Libertyville church 'like Christmas' to kids

  • Families filled bags with donated toys, school supplies and games Friday during a giveaway at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville. Here, Kristal Salgado, 3, of Waukegan shows off her new best friend as her brother Joel carries a bag bigger than himself to the car.

  • Families Friday filled their bags with toys, school supplies and games that were all donated by parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville on Friday. Kids seemed excited as they walked to their cars with bags filled to capacity.

  • Waukegan resident Jennifer Diaz and daughters Jennifer, 9 and Victoria, 7, were among those who filled their bags with toys, school supplies and games donated by parishioners at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville.

Updated 6/12/2020 6:47 PM

Friday marked the first donated goods giveaway for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville, and it turned out to be a huge success.

Bob Neil of Libertyville helped his friend Tim Mahoney of Libertyville carry in toys that he hoped other children would enjoy as much as his did.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

More than 1,500 items lined the tables, including furniture, books and school supplies

"Parishioners donated toys and books for the children who came to the food pantry," said Mary Causey, director of social justice and service for the church. "They were given a great big bag to fill up."

Children methodically made their way up and down the tables to select toys and books.

"People are very grateful, and the little kids are loving it," Causey said. "It's like Christmas."

