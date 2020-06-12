Giveaway at Libertyville church 'like Christmas' to kids

Friday marked the first donated goods giveaway for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville, and it turned out to be a huge success.

Bob Neil of Libertyville helped his friend Tim Mahoney of Libertyville carry in toys that he hoped other children would enjoy as much as his did.

More than 1,500 items lined the tables, including furniture, books and school supplies

"Parishioners donated toys and books for the children who came to the food pantry," said Mary Causey, director of social justice and service for the church. "They were given a great big bag to fill up."

Children methodically made their way up and down the tables to select toys and books.

"People are very grateful, and the little kids are loving it," Causey said. "It's like Christmas."