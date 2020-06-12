Arrest made in May 29 Gurnee-area murder, but gunman, another at large

An arrest has been made in the May 29 shooting death of a Gurnee-area man during a drug-related robbery near his home -- but two accomplices, including the gunman, remain at large, police said.

Donterrance M. Nixon, 22, of the 600 block of Lenox Avenue in Waukegan, is facing two counts of first-degree murder. The charges stem from the death of Elliot Jones, 21, of Warren Township.

Nixon knew Jones and they'd spent time together earlier on the day of the shooting, Lake County sheriff's police said. Later in the day, in electronic messages, Nixon offered to meet Jones at his house and sell him marijuana, police said.

But that was a ruse so Nixon could rob Jones, police said.

Nixon and two accomplices arrived at Jones' house in a car about 9:50 p.m., police said. When Jones walked to the car, Nixon -- a passenger -- took Jones' money, police said.

As the car started to drive away, Jones tried to open a door and a second passenger shot him, police Sgt. Chris Covelli said.

Nixon, who also was wanted on a warrant on a charge of violating the sex offender registry act, was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop in Waukegan. He was charged in the murder Thursday, Covelli said.

Nixon's bail was set at $3 million during a court appearance Thursday. He is next scheduled to appear in court July 1.

The case remains under investigation.

Although similar in nature, Jones' death isn't related to the May 28 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Gavile Jackson in Mundelein. That case also is believed to be drug-related.

Police have said they're pursuing a "person of interest" in that case, but no arrests have been made.