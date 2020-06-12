Arlington Heights boy wins 4th on 'American Ninja Warrior Junior,' will donate prize to Black Lives Matter

Owen Pham proved himself to be a warrior for social justice.

The 11-year-old from Arlington Heights finished fourth in the finale of "American Ninja Warrior Junior," which aired Friday night on the Universal Kids network.

Owen, who attends Olive-Mary Stitt Elementary School, won $2,500 in prize money, and he has made up his mind on how to spend it.

"I'd like to donate it to a Black Lives Matter organization," he said, noting the impact the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis had on him and his family. "I think it's really important."

Owen competed in the event's 9- and 10-year-old age group. The event was filmed last July in California when he was 10.

• Daily Herald staff writer Kevin Schmit contributed to this report.