Wood Dale slates extra brush collection
Updated 6/11/2020 10:14 AM
As a response to Tuesday's storm, which knocked down many tree branches, Wood Dale will conduct a special brush collection on Monday, June 15.
Brush and branch bundles must be at the curb by 6:30 a.m. and crews will make only one pass through town.
For details, call public works at (630) 350-3530.
