COVID-19 cases statewide surpass 130,000

Cases of COVID-19 rose by 766 Thursday, bringing the total confirmed infections statewide to 130,603, officials said.

The state recorded 91 more deaths from the respiratory disease in the last 24 hours, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The total number of Illinoisans who have died from COVID-19 is now 6,185.

Testing results from the last seven days showed a 4% positivity rate.

The latest data came as state Republicans renewed criticism of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois five-phase, four-region reopening plan.

On June 26, if health metrics are met, the state would enter Phase 4, or Revitalization, which entails loosening more restrictions to reduce spread of the disease.

Groups of 50 people or fewer would be allowed, triggering a reopening of movie theaters and indoor dining with capacity limits, for example.

The state is currently in Phase 3, which allows groups of 10 people or fewer, and outdoor dining is permitted.

Republican senators in a letter to Pritzker asked him to alter Reform Illinois rules to shift into Phase 4 on Friday. Illinois is "one of the most restrictive states in the nation," while Wisconsin and Michigan have reopened more businesses and services, lawmakers said.

"Individuals and businesses here in Illinois continue to suffer as they watch those in other states reopen their businesses, return to work, and enjoy various activities and gatherings," Sen. Don DeWitte of St. Charles said.

Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said Restore Illinois was "created by public health experts and relies on lifting mitigation measures in a phased in approach to ensure there is no rise in case positivity rates or hospitalizations.

Pritzker "is sticking to the plan that led Illinois to being the first state in the nation to hit the federal metrics to reopen. It is abundantly clear the Restore Illinois plan is working and we need to continue following it to protect the health and safety of all Illinoisans."

The number of daily deaths -- 91 -- is above the 14-day average of 73. The number of daily cases -- 766 -- is lower than the two-week average of 1,055.

The recovery rate for the state is 92%; it is calculated by dividing the number of recovered cases by the sum of recovered cases plus individuals who died, the IDPH explained.