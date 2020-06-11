Aurora man guilty of DUI, chase, still charged with sexually abusing 3

An Aurora man has pleaded guilty to leading police on a chase while he was drunk and on the lam on sex assault and abuse charges.

Roberto Velez, 40, of the 300 block of Titsworth Court, faces up to three years in prison when sentenced Aug. 13 for the chase. He also is charged with sexually abusing three different minors during various times from 2004 through 2014, according to Kane County court records.

Velez pleaded guilty this week to charges of aggravated DUI and aggravated fleeing and eluding stemming from a May 12, 2019, DUI arrest and chase that began in northern Kane County, hit speeds of 94 mph along Randall Road and ended in Aurora with his surrender, records show.

He entered a "blind" plea in which a defendant admits guilt without an agreed upon sentence with prosecutors and leaves the punishment in the hands of a judge, in this case D.J. Tegeler.

Velez faces a top sentence of three years in prison on the aggravated DUI and fleeing and eluding charges; he's been held at the Kane County jail about 13 months and will have served 15 months by the time his August sentencing date arrives.

At the time of his 2019 arrest, Velez was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court after posting bail on sex charges from a 2017 arrest.

Velez is accused of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child 13 and younger, criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a girl from June 2004 through December 2010, according to court records.

He also is accused of sexually abusing a minor female from January 2010 through December 2014, and a third girl from January 2014 through Oct. 19, 2016, court records show.

A trial date for the sex charges was set earlier this year but delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. If convicted of the most severe charges in the sex abuse, Velez faces a 18 years to 74 years in prison and lifetime registration as a child sex offender.