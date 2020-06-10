Paroled sex offender arrested on child pornography charges

A Crystal Lake man is being held in the McHenry County jail on eight counts of possession of child pornography.

Andrew J. Looman, 32, of the 4000 Block of Fox Trail, is a registered sexual offender and was suspected to be in violation of his parole by possessing unregistered electronic devices.

On June 2, Lake in the Hills police were dispatched to the 9100 Block of Trinity Drive. A parole officer was on the scene and had Looman detained.

After a joint investigation by Lake in the Hills Police Department and McHenry County sheriff's office, authorities filed charges against Looman on June 4.

Looman is being held on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court June 19.