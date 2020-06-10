Officials give sneak peek at new COVID-19 test site at DuPage County fairgrounds

DuPage officials on Wednesday provided a sneak peek at one of two COVID-19 testing sites that will begin operations in the county over the next two weeks.

The first will open Tuesday at the county fairgrounds in Wheaton and be accessible through the main entrance of the government complex off County Farm Road.

It will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, or until 400 tests are completed each day.

"It's important to have robust testing available to our residents, to assist us in learning how prevalent COVID-19 is, which will allow us to reduce the spread of the virus," said Karen Ayala, executive director of the county health department.

Residents don't need an appointment, doctor referral or insurance to receive a free test.

To ensure the safety of testing personnel, the tests will be done while participants remain in their vehicles. No motorcycles will be allowed.

In addition, the county is supporting a testing site in Willowbrook, which will double the number of individuals who are able to be tested.