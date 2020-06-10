Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village reopens after truck fire

A semitrailer truck behind a warehouse area in Elk Grove Village caught fire late this afternoon and drew a five-ambulance response near Higgins Road about a block west of Elmhurst Road.

Higgins Road was shut down from Landmeier to Nicholas Boulevard about 5 p.m.

All roads are now open, and the Elk Grove Township fire department said the cause of the fire is still being investigated. There were no injuries.