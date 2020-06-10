Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village closed due to truck fire
Updated 6/10/2020 4:52 PM
A semitrailer truck behind a warehouse area in Elk Grove Village caught fire late this afternoon and has drawn a five-ambulance response near Higgins Road about a block west of Elmhurst Road.
Higgins Road is shut down from Landmeier to Nicholas Boulevard. Oakton Avenue is one alternate route.
No further information has been reported yet on injuries.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.