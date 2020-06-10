Feder: WGN Radio cancels Rick Pearson's 'Sunday Spin' for music show

With a presidential election less than five months away, WGN 720-AM is about to drop its weekly political talk show to add another nostalgic music program to its lineup, Robert Feder writes.

"The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson," hosted since 2013 by the chief political reporter for the Chicago Tribune, airs from 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays on the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station. Its final broadcast will be this weekend.

The show originally aired from 7 to 9 a.m. Sundays, but was moved in December to accommodate the addition of "The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier," a showcase for the music of Frank Sinatra, from 6:30 to 9 a.m. Sundays.

Pearson declined to comment on the cancellation Tuesday, but later tweeted: "It's been great to be a part of a legacy radio station and trying to help inform about the politics and policies behind the headlines."

Starting June 21, WGN's revamped Sunday lineup will include legal expert Karen Conti from 5 to 7 p.m., "After Hours with Rick Kogan" from 7 to 9 p.m., and the new "Sunday Standards with John Williams" from 9 to 11 p.m.

Williams, who continues to host middays and "The Wintrust Business Lunch" during the week, will host and produce the new show, billed as featuring "classic standards from the Great American Songbook."

