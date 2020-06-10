Elk Grove police investigating death of man found near railroad tracks

Elk Grove Village police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning in a ditch behind a business.

Police said officers called to the 1400 block of Greenleaf Avenue at about 8:06 a.m. Tuesday found the man in a grassy area next to railroad tracks. The Cook County medical examiner's office was contacted and will be conducting an autopsy.

Elk Grove police also requested the assistance of the Northwest suburban Major Case Assistance Team investigators and forensic technicians.

The man's identity is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification, police said.

Anyone who was in the area early Tuesday and may have information is encouraged to contact the Elk Grove Village Police Department at (847) 357-4100.