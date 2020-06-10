Death of man found in Elk Grove ruled a homicide

The death of a 45-year-old Des Plaines man whose body was found behind an Elk Grove Village business Tuesday has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Elk Grove Village police said officers located the body in a grassy ditch next to railroad tracks at about 8:06 a.m. Tuesday when called to the 1400 block of Greenleaf Avenue.

The Cook County medical examiner's office determined the man suffered multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Police, along with detectives and forensic technicians from the Northwest suburban Major Case Assistance Team, are investigating the death.

The man's identity is being withheld pending positive identification and family notification, police said.

Anyone who was in the area early Tuesday and may have information is encouraged to contact the Elk Grove Village Police Department at (847) 357-4100.