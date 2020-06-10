Accidental fire during rehearsal in Volo sends woman to hospital

Performers who were rehearsing with fire Wednesday night in Volo accidentally started a townhouse blaze that sent one woman to the hospital, authorities said.

The woman suffered burns that were not considered life-threatening and was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital

No other people were injured in the fire, which started in the garage of a townhouse on the 100 block of Terra Vista Court in Volo.

Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said deputies were dispatched at 7:08 p.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that one of the residents dropped a fire tool in the garage and accidentally started the blaze, he said. Covelli said the tool ignited accelerants stored in the garage, causing the flames to spread quickly.

There was extensive damage to the townhouse, and the blaze spread to adjoining units.

The Round Lake, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Grayslake and Countryside fire departments also responded. The fire remains under investigation.