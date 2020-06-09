Schaumburg High School

Graduates in Class of 2020: 527

Academic Scholars (in lieu of valedictorian): Ayesha Akram, Mohamad AlHaj Khaled, Madison Ardagh, Zolzaya Byambasuren, Ellie Chiganos, Matthew Collier, Joshua Czarniak, Safa Farooq, Dena Heyasat, Ali Husain, Stefan Ilic, Venya Joshi, Lora Kusaku, Angela Lee, Christopher Manev, Rosemary Mascarenhas, Cedric Mathew, Alexander Matveev, Zoe Mihevc, Pooja Patel, Riya Patel, Kaileigh Payne, Tamara Ristic, Vanessa Rothmeyer, Diganta Roy, Isha Satani, Jared Schoo, Rachel Simon, Kathryn Smith, Meghan Smith, Lynda Steen, Kruti Thakkar, Nicole Vela, Michael Wolski.

Class President: Alvin Reji

Athletic achievements: Lauren Christians, girls golf, IHSA State Qualifier; Hana Mollin, girls swimming, IHSA State Qualifier; Lynda Steen, girls swimming, IHSA State Qualifier; Jared Schoo, boys basketball, MSL All-Conference and All-Area.

Extracurricular achievements:

• Seniors Gavin Andres, Christian Garstka and Quentin Galliot led the Engineering Club to a second-place finish at the 2020 District 214 Robot Rumble.

• The SHS Theatre Tech team took second place during the Illinois State High School Theatre Festival's Tech Olympics. The team included seniors Zoe Mihevc, Sammy Lopez, and Saif Ali.

• ILMEA District 7 Band/Orchestra: Simon Cooper, BJ Czech, Jeff DeLaRosa and Rosemary Mascarenhas.

• ILMEA District 7 Jazz Ensembles: BJ Czech, Jeff DeLaRosa and Takeru Satoh.

• BJ Czech was selected as principal bass trombone of the ILMEA All-State Orchestra.

• Matthew Nowlan and Miaka Edwards -- ILMEA Orchestra All-State Musicians

• Venya Joshi -- Business Professionals of America, first place Entrepreneurship

• Riya Patel, Radha Patel, Pooja Patel, Tanya Singh (Juniors) Rushi Patel, Arnav Aggarwal, -- Health Occupations Students of America first place Public Health.

Theater productions: "Saxons Storm the Stage" Variety Show; "Clue on Stage" (High School Edition); "Love/Sick"

Homecoming King and Queen: Nick Rizzo and Nikki Kolodziej

Homecoming Theme: Big City Lights

What was new for the Class of 2020: Renovated media center, cafeteria, locker rooms, and restrooms; new track, field turf replacement, tennis courts, and swimming pool; upgraded baseball and softball fields.

Principal's Reflections on the class of 2020: I can honestly say that this was not the way any of you wanted to leave Schaumburg High School. With that said, I know that you are amazing and incredible individuals because you look at this crisis as more of a challenge to overcome than an insurmountable roadblock or wall. You persevere. You press on. You overcome. I can share with you that these are characteristics of high achievers. High achievers when faced with challenges figure it out. As terrible as this crisis has been to our state, nation and world, you will be better prepared to face the challenges of the world in front of you. You have been an extraordinary example to us all.

-- Principal Tim Little