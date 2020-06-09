 

COVID-19 deaths surpass 6,000 statewide

  • Emily Ruby of Arlington Heights, who works at Mariano's in Palatine, dons her mask because of COVID-19 recently. Authorities urge people to continue to mask up in public to prevent spread of the disease.

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 6/9/2020 2:44 PM

The number of Illinoisans dying from COVID-19 rose by 95 Tuesday, bringing the total fatalities to over 6,000, while cases increased by 797 in the last 24 hours.

Cases statewide of the respiratory disease stand at 129,212 and fatalities are 6,018.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Testing results for the last seven days show a 4% positivity rate, reflecting a continued downward trend.

Asked if the declining positivity rate is related to the hot weather, physician Michael Bauer said the evidence doesn't bear that out.

Instead, weeks of staying at home with continued physical distancing and wearing masks is pushing back successfully at the spread of the virus, he said.

Not everyone's following the rules about masks in public situations and that' a sign of "coronavirus fatigue," said Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

"The virus is not over, but there are people who are over it," he said.

