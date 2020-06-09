County board honors former member Carol Spielman
Updated 6/9/2020 11:53 AM
Former Lake County Board member Carol Spielman, who died Jan. 2 at 92, was honored by several current members during Tuesday morning's board meeting.
Spielman, a Highland Park Democrat, served on the board from 1992 to 2008. She was lauded Tuesday by Democrats and Republicans for her work on behalf of county residents, especially when it came to Lake County Forest Preserve District amenities.
