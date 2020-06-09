Cantigny Park preparing to reopen to general public

The gardens of Cantigny Park in Wheaton will reopen to the general public on June 15. Daily Herald file photo

Cantigny Park in Wheaton will reopen to the general public on Monday, June 15, following a members-only admission period that began June 1.

Park access will continue to be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on the grounds at 1S151 Winfield Road, with caps on daily visitation. Cantigny's regular weekday parking fee of $5 per car will apply, including weekends.

Heightened cleaning and disinfecting procedures are in place, park officials said, and guests are expected to practice social distancing. Face coverings are not required outside, but all visitors must wear a mask when using park restrooms.

Only the gardens and grounds will be accessible. The Visitors Center (except for restrooms), McCormick House and the First Division Museum remain closed. The playground and Army tanks also are temporarily off limits.

Full-service outdoor dining will be available daily on the Bertie's Bistro patios from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Park programs and events through July have been canceled, postponed or moved online. Cantigny Golf operations are open, with restrictions.

For more details, visit Cantigny.org.