Police pursuing 'person of interest' in deadly Mundelein shooting

Police on Monday said they're pursuing a "person of interest" in the May 28 shooting death of a teenager in Mundelein but didn't release any information about the suspected assailant.

Police also said they've located and impounded the gray Saturn Vue they believe transported the shooter to the drugstore where 18-year-old Gavile Jackson was killed.

The SUV was discovered parked on a residential street in Vernon Hills, said Sgt. Chris Covelli, a spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

"Investigators have made significant progress in the investigation," Covelli said. "Nobody is in custody, but investigators are getting closer."

Jackson, of Mundelein, was fatally wounded in the parking lot of Walgreens, 345 N. Lake St.

The shooting stemmed from a disagreement between a small group of people who knew each other, police have said. They had gathered for an exchange that may have been drug-related, Covelli said.

The shooter had arrived as a passenger in an SUV and got out before the violence, police said. After firing several shots with a pistol, he fled on foot, police said.

The SUV's driver left in the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Mundelein police at (847) 968-4600 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.