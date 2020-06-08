Gunshots fired at Woodridge home

Woodridge police are hunting for suspects after someone fired several rounds from a handgun at a home in the Arbor Ridge subdivision.

No injuries were reported.

Police said a resident was removing items from her vehicle in the south part of town when she noticed a dark-colored SUV parked in the middle of her street. She told police she approached the vehicle, thinking the occupant were family members, when someone inside the SUV opened fire toward her home and then fled.

Based on their initial investigation, detectives believe the woman may have interrupted a car burglary.

Police are asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious behavior or captured relevant information on security cameras to call the department's Crime Tip Line at (630) 960-8998 or email information to crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.