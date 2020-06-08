 

Gunshots fired at Woodridge home

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/8/2020 4:04 PM

Woodridge police are hunting for suspects after someone fired several rounds from a handgun at a home in the Arbor Ridge subdivision.

No injuries were reported.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Police said a resident was removing items from her vehicle in the south part of town when she noticed a dark-colored SUV parked in the middle of her street. She told police she approached the vehicle, thinking the occupant were family members, when someone inside the SUV opened fire toward her home and then fled.

Based on their initial investigation, detectives believe the woman may have interrupted a car burglary.

Police are asking anyone who may have noticed suspicious behavior or captured relevant information on security cameras to call the department's Crime Tip Line at (630) 960-8998 or email information to crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 