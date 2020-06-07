Exchange scholarships granted
Updated 6/7/2020 5:58 PM
The Exchange Club of Naperville has awarded the 2020 Youth Scholarships to six graduating seniors from Naperville-area high schools.
Recipients of the academic scholarship include Katherine Kingsbury of Neuqua Valley High School, Brenna Shapiro of the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, Alexandria Cannon of Waubonsie Valley High School and Juan David Campolargo of Benet Academy. The Youth of the Year scholarship went to Janette Kazlauskas of Benet Academy, while the ACE (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) Scholarship was awarded to Claire Kubacki of Benet Academy.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.