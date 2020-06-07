Exchange scholarships granted

The Exchange Club of Naperville has awarded the 2020 Youth Scholarships to six graduating seniors from Naperville-area high schools.

Recipients of the academic scholarship include Katherine Kingsbury of Neuqua Valley High School, Brenna Shapiro of the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy, Alexandria Cannon of Waubonsie Valley High School and Juan David Campolargo of Benet Academy. The Youth of the Year scholarship went to Janette Kazlauskas of Benet Academy, while the ACE (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) Scholarship was awarded to Claire Kubacki of Benet Academy.