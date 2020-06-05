What others are writing about COVID-19

Miami-Dade County workers and volunteers prepare to load gallons of milk and boxes of food into cars lined up Friday during a food distribution event at Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

How to Hug During a Pandemic

We all need human touch and connection, and many of us are really missing the ability to hug our loved ones. While a hug can be risky, experts say there are ways to minimize the risk while still sharing some love. The New York Times gets tips from scientists on the best -- and worst -- ways to hug in the age of coronavirus.

Why Georgia's reopening hasn't led to a surge in coronavirus cases (so far)

Georgia was the first state to reopen, with its shelter-in-place order expiring April 30. Despite some ups and downs, its total number of coronavirus cases has remained relatively flat. Vox looks at what we can learn from the numbers in Georgia.

The Facebook Groups Where People Pretend the Pandemic Isn't Happening

In a time when the pandemic has made the most mundane -- standing in a bathroom line, waiting for a table at a crowded restaurant -- seem exotic, it's not surprising that people are joining role-playing Facebook groups focused on once-ordinary activities. In these groups, people pretend they all work at the same restaurant, are in the same high school band or are running late and have to cancel plans. No mentions of the pandemic or breaking character allowed. The Atlantic tells the story.

Doctors Heavily Overprescribed Antibiotics Early in the Pandemic

With few treatment options in the early days of the pandemic, doctors turned to familiar broad-spectrum antibiotics. Now experts are turning this into a teaching moment about the danger of the overuse of antibiotics and the mounting global health threat of antimicrobial resistance. Read the story in The New York Times.