State surpasses 1 million COVID-19 tests as 59 more die
Updated 6/5/2020 2:43 PM
Illinois has now administered more than 1 million COVID-19 tests, state health officials announced Friday.
The announcement was coupled with news of another 59 residents who have died from the disease with an additional 1,156 becoming infected.
That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 5,795, and 125,915 infected since the outbreak began.
Testing is now available throughout the state for any residents, even if they are not symptomatic or have come in contact with anyone infected.
There are 11 state-run testing sites throughout the state, including ones in Rolling Meadows, Aurora and Waukegan.
