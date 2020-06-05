Roselle expanding outdoor dining for bars and restaurants

Patrons dining outside at Sammy's Mexican Grill and Bar in Roselle. Courtesy of Sammy's Mexican Grill and Bar

Roselle officials are looking to expand outdoor dining possibilities for bars and restaurants in the village as part of the Restore Illinois reopening plan.

Mayor Andy Maglio has issued an executive order allowing restaurants to apply for permits to allow or expand outdoor dining options. The order includes establishments that did not have outdoor accommodations in place and those that want to expand preexisting outdoor dining areas.

"As a village, we wanted to help make the transition to the new phase as quickly and efficiently as possible," Maglio said. "Our board and staff have been working nonstop to do what we can to help our business community to get back up and running."

Bars and restaurant owners can apply on the village website for a permit that allows outdoor seating with tables that are at least 6 feet apart and limited to six people per party. Those businesses also can apply to install tents, which requires two inspections from the Roselle Fire Department and a $75 fee for re-inspection.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois Phase 3 reopening plan began May 29, easing stay-at-home restrictions put in place in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several types of businesses can reopen with restrictions, including bars and restaurants, which were allowed to open with outdoor dining.

The "Restore Illinois" plan defines outdoor dining and drinking areas as a rooftop, an outdoor space connected to the establishment such as a parking lot, or even indoor space where 50% or more of a wall can be removed by opening windows, doors or panels.

Fifteen Roselle businesses have applied for the permits and seven have been approved, including Villagio Ristorante, Pollyanna Brewing Company-Roselare, Rosario's Pizzeria & Catering, Pop's Pizza and Sports Bar, Mr. A's Restaurant, Italian Pizza Kitchen, and Cousin's Pizza Pub. Six already had the space approved, and two are under review.

The permits are temporary and are set expire Oct. 31.

"I'm very happy to get business again," said Manuel Torres, manager of Sammy's Mexican Grill and Bar, which was one of the businesses that were preapproved businesses to serve outside. "It's very helpful to all of us."