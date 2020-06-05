On their mural of stars, Arlington Heights family says, make a wish to keep your spirits up

Some wish for coronavirus to go away. Some wish for an end to racism. Others wish for newlywed friends' happiness, for kids to be free of the fear of bullying, for a job.

One writer, giving her age as 7, wishes to be a princess.

Handwritten on sticky notes, the wishes paper a mural Arlington Heights resident Meg Raminiak and her family created on the garage door of their home on East Hackberry Drive.

"Star light, star bright, make a wish Arlington Heights," a poster invites anyone walking by on the sidewalk. Raminiak supplies the sticky notes ("freshly unwrapped and handled with masks and gloves on") and pens, which she sanitizes after use.

"Place your wish in the night sky, among the stars. Close your eyes. Send your wish into the universe," the poster says.

It's the third mural for Raminiak, a massage therapist with a theater degree who previously created a giant flower design and a landscape of trees, birds and a sunrise on her garage door.

"I've been doing it to keep our spirits up," said Raminiak, who uses vivid foam pool noodles to outline her designs and make them stand out.

Neighbors and strangers have contributed to the wishes, as have her family; husband Steve, an attorney; and their children Flynn, 13, and Tillie, 10.

Flynn, for one, hopes the dreams will continue.

"He wished for more wishes," Raminiak said.