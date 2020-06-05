June 5 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Courtesy of the CDCThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 64,585 cases in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,937 deaths in the suburbs, which represents about half of all deaths in Illinois.

Cook County • As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 33,793 cases and 1,640 deaths, according to the state (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 47,551 cases and 2,240 fatalities.

• Top suburb counts from the Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office: 1,527 cases and 83 deaths in Des Plaines, 747 cases and 38 deaths in Wheeling, 601 cases and 15 deaths in Streamwood, 596 cases and 13 deaths in Palatine, 583 cases and 7 deaths in Mount Prospect, 498 cases and 14 deaths in Schaumburg, 484 cases and 40 deaths in Glenview, 454 cases and 26 deaths in Arlington Heights, 453 cases and 9 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 422 cases and 9 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 314 cases and 25 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 311 cases and 11 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 240 cases and 5 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 105 cases and 13 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 8,003 cases and 392 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 761 cases and 8 deaths in Addison, 719 cases and 10 deaths in West Chicago, 608 cases and 6 deaths in Glendale Heights, 488 cases and 10 deaths in Bensenville, 477 cases and 32 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 468 cases and 26 deaths in Carol Stream, 345 cases and 16 deaths in Lombard, 295 cases and 8 deaths in Aurora (DuPage portion), 239 cases and 30 deaths in Elmhurst, 234 cases and 2 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage portion), 220 cases and 18 deaths in Wheaton, 215 cases and 3 deaths in Villa Park, 143 cases and 18 deaths in Willowbrook and 142 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County• The county listed 8,647 cases and 334 deaths on its website Friday. • Top counts on Thursday (data was not updated on Friday): 2,435 to 2,439 in Waukegan; 510 to 514 in Round Lake Beach; 335 to 339 in Mundelein; 260 to 264 in Gurnee; 145 to 149 in Vernon Hills; 125 to 129 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 115 to 119 in Wauconda; 95 to 99 in Lake Zurich; 80 to 84 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 in Grayslake; and 35 to 39 in Lake Villa.

Kane County• The county confirmed 6,734 cases with 207 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 3,066 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 1,599 in Elgin (Kane portion), 659 in Carpentersville, 244 in South Elgin, 237 in St. Charles, 162 in North Aurora, 149 in Geneva, 95 in Batavia, and 44 in Algonquin (Kane portion).

McHenry County• 1,692 cases and 82 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• There have been 5,799 cases and 285 deaths in Will County, according to the health department's website Friday.

• Cases per town include 336 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 63 in Aurora (Will County portion).