Curbside service begins June 13 at Elk Grove library
Updated 6/5/2020 9:46 AM
The Elk Grove Village Public Library will begin offering curbside pickup service beginning Saturday, June 13.
Curbside pickup will be available to Elk Grove library cardholders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, as well as 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Officials say patrons must request items through their online library account at egvpl.org or by calling (847) 439-0447. When items are ready, patrons will be notified. There is a limit of 10 held items per cardholder.
The library's outdoor book drop is also now open and accepting returns. Returned materials are quarantined for seven days and are checked in after that time period.
