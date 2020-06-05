Accountability agency: Officers who dragged woman from car should lose police powers
Updated 6/5/2020 4:59 PM
Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability has recommended the officers involved in dragging a woman from a car by her hair and smashing the car's windows at the Brickyard Mall be stripped of their police powers and reassigned to desk duty.
Police spokeswoman Karie James said Friday morning the officers still had their police powers. She said did not know if the officers had been reassigned to desk duty.
Mia Wright, 25, who was dragged from the car by her hair, and her family still do not understand why police targeted the car in the first place and want answers.
For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
