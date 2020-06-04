Westminster Christian School

Westminster Christian School in Elgin presented "The Wizard of Oz" in November. From left are Griffin Bayer, Connor King, Alivia Anderson and Jackson Layne, with Toto played by Amos Thomas. Courtesy of Westminster Christian School

Graduates in Class of 2020: 33

Valedictorian: Kelsey Miller

Salutatorian: Emma Gorman

Highest Honors Graduates: Alivia Anderson, Abigail Armstrong, Christian Bavaro, Madisen Bayer, Jacob Branscom, Peter DeFalco, Stephanie Fu, Anthony Garmani, Emma Gorman, Elise Hoersch, Caleb Janschek, Mollie King, Sophie Kovachevich, Victoria Layne, Hannah Lee, Emma Loane, Kelsey Miller, Sarah Mills, Lily O'Donnell, Cole Runkel, Frank Schlaffer, Kylee Siers and Emily Sterkel.

Graduation Speakers: Kelsey Miller and Abigail Armstrong

Class president/officers: Abigail Armstrong, president; Madisen Bayer, vice president; Caleb Janschek, Lily O'Donnell, class representatives.

Academic achievements: Peter DeFalco received a 2020 Fermilab Science Award; Senior Kelsey Miller earned a Superior at the ACSI Creative Writing Festival Awards for her poem, "I Survey Every Joy I See"; Seniors Christian Bavaro, Peter DeFalco, Jared Gomez, Dillon Leach, Emma Loane, Sarah Mills, Frankie Schlaffer and Kylee Siers earned "Excellent."

Athletic achievements: Northeastern Athletic Conference First Team: Dillon Leach (soccer), Sophie Kovachevich (volleyball), Caleb Janschek (football), Tyler Oman (football), Jacob Branscom (football). All Academic Team: Jacob Branscom (football), Peter DeFalco (football), Caleb Janschek (football), Anthony Garmani (soccer), Sophie Kovachevich (volleyball), Emily Sterkel (volleyball), Peter DeFalco (basketball), Frank Schlaffer (basketball), and Elise Hoersch (basketball).

Extracurricular achievements: Victoria Layne received the opportunity to create the logo and a pamphlet for a new area of interest for the company Optical Engines out of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sophie Kovachevich and Mollie King made the Illinois Music Educations Association District 9 Choir; Mollie King and Alivia Anderson won American Choral Directors Association National Choral Awards; Mollie King and Alivia Anderson earned nominations for Best Actress by Illinois High School Musical Theater Awards; Victoria Layne received an Illinois High School Musical Theater Award Best Actress Honorable Mention.

Theater productions: "Wizard of Oz" and "The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe."

Homecoming Queen and King: Lily O'Donnell and Caleb Janschek

What was new for the Class of 2020: Westminster has incorporated a Service Learning Program for each of our students. This program allows students to discover the joy and lessons that come from God through service. Examples include serving breakfast to our local homeless community through our Community Outreach Club and mentoring our middle school students. We have been very successfully utilizing Google Classroom to enhance our learning environment.

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2020: During this very unique season, I believe that the Lord has equipped this group of seniors with all that they need to finish the year strong with excellence. Because of this and their strong character, they will be culture influencers representing Westminster Christian School well.

-- Principal Fred Versluys