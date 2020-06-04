Train crossings back open in Barrington

All train crossings in Barrington are open again after being closed Thursday afternoon when a 9,000-foot freight train struck and killed a pedestrian near Route 14.

Canadian National Railway crossings at Lake Zurich Road, Route 14, Route 59 and Main Street were blocked while officials investigated the scene.

Inbound and outbound train traffic resumed before 8 p.m., but there were delays of 20 to 25 minutes on its Union Pacific-Northwest line, Metra said.