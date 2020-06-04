 

Rosary High School

Graduates in Class of 2020: 70

Valedictorian: Miranda Scheel

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Student Executive Board: Grace Di Iorio, Chloe Saltijeral, Mary Ann Powers, Sophia Chiesa

Senior Class Officers: Melissa Rodriguez, Emily De Avila, Kelly Curtis, Tomisin Fijabi

Illinois State Scholars: Sophie Chiesa, Ella Havertape, Liana Hirner, Mary Ann Powers, Chloe Saltijeral, Miranda Scheel, Lauren Seger and Kaley Walsh

St. Catherine of Siena Scholars: Miranda Scheel and Lauren Seger

Athletic achievements/NCAA signings: Celeste Cozzoni (volleyball), Aurora University; Paige Gardella (volleyball), Ithaca College; Zoe Ketterman (basketball), Purdue University -- Fort Wayne; Sarah Konovodoff (volleyball), University of Northern Iowa; Molly Mulvey (volleyball), St. Norbert College; Chloe Saltijeral (softball), Missouri University of Science and Technology; Emma Schwartz (track), Benedictine College; Elizabeth Sperlakis (swimming) Carroll University.

Extracurricular achievements: Ella Havertape won Women of Will Graduation Award; Elizabeth Sperlakis earned music scholarship at Carroll University; Mary Ann Powers won Brattin Civic Youth Award.

Theater productions: "Little Mermaid" and "My Fair Lady"

Homecoming Queen: Kallista Capparelli

Homecoming theme: Rumble in the Jungle

What was new for the Class of 2020: New Head of School in February 2020, Amy McMahon

Head of School's reflections on the Class of 2020: I have learned so much from the Rosary Graduating Class of 2020. They have been an amazing example of how to handle challenges and make them opportunities to grow and make the best of every situation. The resilience and grace that they have shown during this time have been awe-inspiring to me. They are all the epitome of what it means to be a Rosary Royal. They exemplify the Dominican pillars of prayer, study, community, and preaching and are always in pursuit of veritas -- truth in every situation they face.

-- Head of School Amy McMahon

