Eight seniors at Rosary High School in Aurora were named Illinois State Scholars. Pictured, front row, from left, are Sophia Chisea, Ella Havertape and Mary Ann Powers; and back row, Liana Hirner, Kaley Walsh, Lauren Seger, Miranda Scheel, and Chloe Saltijeral. Miranda Scheel is also the 2020 valedictorian. Courtesy of Rosary High School