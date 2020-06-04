Glenbard South High School

Graduates in Class of 2020: 208

Graduation speakers: Abigail Showalter and Kate Gavin.

Class president: Abigail Showalter

National Merit Finalist Scholar: Michaela Reif

Livingston Award: Ryan Johnson, Syrai McKenzie-Dixon, Michaela Reif, Omer Siddiqi, Sarah Smalley, Taylor Solomon, Claire Solon, Sara VanPelt, Madeline Witort.

Glen Ellyn Rotary Club Significant Achiever Award: Nicole Palmieri, Yoselin Garcia, Ella McLaren, Albert Biancalana, Madeline Field, Michael Taylor

Athletic achievements: Kyle Bailey, all-state bowling; Nick Plaso, all-state football. Conference champions: Boys Basketball, Boys Bowling co-op w/Glenbard East High School, Boys Golf, Girls Tennis; State Qualifiers: Boys Cross Country (team), Boys Bowling (team); Individual: Hector Andres (wrestling), Madi Field (swimming), Rocky LaPonte (IHSA 3-Point Shooting Contest)

Theater productions: "The Little Mermaid" (musical) and "Eurydice"

Homecoming King and Queen: Taejour Burnett and Katyla Sims

Homecoming theme: Decades

Principal's reflections on the Class of 2020: Glenbard South's senior class has raised the bar in creating a positive school climate through their dedication to school events and supporting classmates. They've volunteered at various charities and raised funds for needy families in our community. I couldn't be prouder!

-- Principal Sandra Coughlin