Glenbard South High School
Graduates in Class of 2020: 208
Graduation speakers: Abigail Showalter and Kate Gavin.
Class president: Abigail Showalter
National Merit Finalist Scholar: Michaela Reif
Livingston Award: Ryan Johnson, Syrai McKenzie-Dixon, Michaela Reif, Omer Siddiqi, Sarah Smalley, Taylor Solomon, Claire Solon, Sara VanPelt, Madeline Witort.
Glen Ellyn Rotary Club Significant Achiever Award: Nicole Palmieri, Yoselin Garcia, Ella McLaren, Albert Biancalana, Madeline Field, Michael Taylor
Athletic achievements: Kyle Bailey, all-state bowling; Nick Plaso, all-state football. Conference champions: Boys Basketball, Boys Bowling co-op w/Glenbard East High School, Boys Golf, Girls Tennis; State Qualifiers: Boys Cross Country (team), Boys Bowling (team); Individual: Hector Andres (wrestling), Madi Field (swimming), Rocky LaPonte (IHSA 3-Point Shooting Contest)
Theater productions: "The Little Mermaid" (musical) and "Eurydice"
Homecoming King and Queen: Taejour Burnett and Katyla Sims
Homecoming theme: Decades
Principal's reflections on the Class of 2020: Glenbard South's senior class has raised the bar in creating a positive school climate through their dedication to school events and supporting classmates. They've volunteered at various charities and raised funds for needy families in our community. I couldn't be prouder!
-- Principal Sandra Coughlin