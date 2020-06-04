Fox Valley police reports

Batavia

• A red Schwinn women's cruiser bicycle valued at $120 was reported stolen at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday from the 500 block of Houston Street.

Kane County

• A resident of the 38W300 block of Binnie Road near West Dundee reported at 1:15 p.m. Monday that $150 was stolen from her purse after a man came to her door to offer sealcoating services and said his wife had a medical condition and needed water. The victim let the couple inside, was distracted by the woman for about 10 minutes and noticed the theft afterward, according to the report.

• A resident of the 11N100 block of Juliet Drive near Elgin reported a case of identity theft at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a letter in the mail saying she was approved for unemployment benefits that she did not apply for.