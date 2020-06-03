What others are writing about COVID-19

An employee at Bruce's Candy Kitchen rings up a customer's purchases from behind a protective plastic shield as both wear face masks due to the coronavirus in Cannon Beach, Oregon. With summer looming, Cannon Beach and thousands of other small, tourist-dependent towns nationwide are struggling to balance fears of contagion with their economic survival in what could be a make-or-break summer. Associated Press/May 28, 2020

What happens after you recover from COVID-19

Unable to walk a few blocks without stopping to rest. Hallucinations. PTSD. Francis Wilson, a 29-year-old runner who spent 10 days on a ventilator with a severe case of COVID-19, tells the story of his recovery in this video diary from The Washington Post.

America's reopening is dangerous. Canada has a better idea.

In some provinces, Canada is allowing "double bubbles" -- meaning two households can choose to socialize with each other but remain socially distant from everyone else. The idea is to lessen isolation while still remaining vigilant about community spread. Vox looks into how it works and whether it would work in the United States.

Protests Draw Shoulder-to-Shoulder Crowds After Months of Virus Isolation

Epidemiologists say recent protests are likely to lead to more cases of the virus, but it will be weeks before we know the true impact of these mass gatherings on virus spread. The New York Times explains.

We don't need gyms to reopen. We never really needed them in the first place.

When gyms closed, people were forced to get outside and get creative. And not everyone is eager to go back. Insider looks at how some people have been moving more during the lockdown and asks: Do we even need gyms?

Wearing a mask can irritate your face or make it break out. Here's what to do about 'maskne.'

Masks trap moisture, sweat, oil and dirt close to our skin. And if you are wearing a mask for a prolonged period of time, you are probably going to experience some irritation or breakouts. The Washington Post offers some tips.