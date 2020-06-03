Suburban people of color: For a stone of hope, share the story of who you are

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech on Aug. 28, 1963, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. Associated press

In his Dream speech in 1963, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. asked for faith even in the most difficult days.

"With this faith, we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope," he said. "With this faith, we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood."

As a newspaper, we believe the greatest distance between people is one posed by lack of familiarity and understanding. As a newspaper, we believe part of our job is to bridge that gap.

Today's account by Kimberly White is the first in an occasional series we plan to publish of first-person stories from the Suburban Mosaic.

If you're a person of color and would like to help people see past the stereotypes, please send Diversity Editor Madhu Krishnamurthy a short inquiry at newsroom@dailyherald.com.

In this time of despair, your story, like Kimberly White's, could become a stone of hope.