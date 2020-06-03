Illinois records 97 more COVID-19 deaths, another 982 infections

State health officials reported Wednesday that an additional 97 Illinois residents died from COVID-19 infections and another 982 are infected.

That brings the state's death toll to 5,621 since the outbreak began in March, with 123,830 residents having tested positive for the disease.

Among those whose deaths were reported Wednesday are 56 residents of Cook County, three from DuPage County, six from Kane County, eight from Lake County, four from McHenry County and two Will County residents.

The state's current seven-day rolling average infection rate is 6.1%, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

Over the past week, the state has averaged 22,172 test results each day with an average of 1,361 coming back positive.

At the start of the day Wednesday, 3,173 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, an amount equivalent to 9.2% of all the state's hospital beds. Of those hospitalized, 844 were being treated in intensive care units, according to the state.

Regionally, Chicago and the suburbs are experiencing a 12% average positivity rate, the state is reporting.

In order to move to the next, less restrictive phase of reopening, the positivity rate needs to remain below 20% and be stable or decline for 14 straight days.

In that phase, gatherings of 50 or fewer would be allowed as well as more businesses would be allowed to reopen to the public with capacity guidelines, like theaters and fitness centers.

Restaurants and bars could also start allowing indoor seating again, but with strict capacity limits.