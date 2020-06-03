Feder: TV news crews become targets on the street

Ken Bedford, a photographer for ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, was attacked from behind and knocked to the ground while he was covering the aftermath of looting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

"It was very volatile, Bedford said. "I've covered a lot of protests and marches and we've never become part of the story,"

The 70-year-old, who has been a photojournalist for ABC 7 since 1972, said he fell forward and injured his elbow and knee.

A news crew from NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 was reporting on a community coming together to help a business that had been looted when a camera was stolen from its truck -- despite the presence of a security guard with the reporter and photographer.

The camera later was seen in videos posted on social media.

