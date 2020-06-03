DuPage County courts to resume operations

Courts in the 18th Judicial Circuit of DuPage County will resume hearing all court matters either in person or by remotely on June 8.

Chief Judge Daniel P. Guerin issued an administrative order on Wednesday outlining the procedures to be followed for the safe and efficient resumption of court business.

Protocols have been implemented in an effort to protect the health and safety of all persons using court facilities.

They include daily court calls being significantly reduced or proceeding by remote means only.

Persons represented by a public defender or private attorney are not required to appear in court until ordered by a judge.

Temperature readings will be taken of all persons upon entry and face coverings will be required within the public spaces and courtrooms of court facilities.

No criminal jury trials will take place before July 20 and no civil jury trials before Aug. 24.

For additional information on the 18th Judicial Circuit Court, go to: https://www.dupaqeco.org/courts/.