Curfews remain in place for Aurora, Batavia

Aurora officials say a curfew and travel restrictions will remain in place Wednesday.

The curfew will begin at 8:30 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. Thursday. Residents are being asked to remain at home and to only travel for employment during the curfew hours.

In addition, all I-88 entrances to Aurora will be closed during the curfew and no one will be permitted entry even with identification.

Entrance into the downtown area is prohibited during the curfew without residential or employment identification.

Officials say strict travel restrictions are in place at Fox Valley Mall and residents are asked to avoid the area.

A curfew also is in place in Batavia, beginning at 7 p.m. today and running to 6 a.m. Thursday.